Petry registered two power-play assists during Monday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

Petry has now recorded a respectable five goals and 11 assists through 26 contests dating back to his last multi-point game on Feb. 3. He's also proven to be a solid contributor in the counting-stat columns with 57 shots, 40 hits and 47 blocked shots during that stretch. Positioned atop the Montreal depth chart, Petry projects to remain a serviceable asset in most fantasy settings.