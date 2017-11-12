Petry had a team-high six hits and blocked one shot over 22:42 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over Buffalo.

Petry, who is plus-1 over the last 10 games, has been rewarded with more playing time since he was minus-7 over the first eight games of the season. The 30-year-old defenseman is averaging two more minutes of ice time since his poor start and has used additional ice time to deliver blows to opponents. Petry has averaged 3.5 hits per game over the last eight and leads Montreal with 49 hits overall.