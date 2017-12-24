Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Double-digit shots
Petry had a team-high 10 shots and finished minus-2 over 24:31 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton.
With Shea Weber (foot) sidelined, Petry's filled in for Montreal's top defenseman as the corps' minutes and shot leader. Weber will have the three-day holiday break to get back, and the Habs could use him right about now. Montreal's defensemen had trouble with the quick Edmonton forwards Saurday, giving up a number of Grade-A scoring chances. Antti Niemi played well behind the D, but couldn't stop everything.
