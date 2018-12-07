Petry scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Petry fired a season-high six shots on goal Thursday. One of them wound up tickling twine, but the shots on goal alone are a sign that Petry is heavily involved offensively every time he's on the ice. He picked up his second point in the third period, assisting on Brendan Gallagher's insurance marker. While it may not seem like it, the 30-year-old blueliner is racking up points at a career-high rate in 2018-19, and he could be a solid sell-high candidate as the season moves forward.