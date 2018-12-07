Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Doubles up in win
Petry scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Petry fired a season-high six shots on goal Thursday. One of them wound up tickling twine, but the shots on goal alone are a sign that Petry is heavily involved offensively every time he's on the ice. He picked up his second point in the third period, assisting on Brendan Gallagher's insurance marker. While it may not seem like it, the 30-year-old blueliner is racking up points at a career-high rate in 2018-19, and he could be a solid sell-high candidate as the season moves forward.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Weber return affects him•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Another strong offensive effort•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Among top-10 defensemen in scoring•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Two assists in road loss•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Registers assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...