Petry provided the game-winning goal in overtime Monday, helping Montreal stun host Dallas, 3-2.

Petry's overtime dagger served as a complement to three hits and three blocked shots through 21:30 of ice time. He's enjoyed plenty of success in the attacking zone this season, with the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman on pace for 16 goals and 43 assists through 82 games. At this rate, he'll blow away his previous career highs in the aforementioned categories.

