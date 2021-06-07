Petry (upper body) left Game 3 against Winnipeg on Sunday and will not return.

Petry appeared to get a finger caught in a camera hole in the glass but it's unclear if that's why he left the game. The 33-year-old blueliner recorded a plus-1 rating in 16:02 of ice time before exiting. He'll be questionable for Monday's Game 4 tilt.

