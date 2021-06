Petry (upper body) should be available "early in the next round".

The Canadiens finished off the four-game sweep against Winnipeg on Monday despite Petry's absence. Head coach Dominique Ducharme said that his status for Game 1 next round is unclear because there's no set start date, but he should be available early in that series. Petry has three points while averaging 23:51 of ice time in 10 postseason games.