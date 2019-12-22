Petry scored a goal and dished two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Petry tallied a shorthanded goal in the first period, added a power-play helper in the second and earned another assist at even strength in the third. The defenseman had seven shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. Petry's three-point burst snapped a four-game drought and got him to 19 points this season. He's added 79 shots, 102 hits and 41 blocks in 36 appearances.