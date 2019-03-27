Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Finds scoresheet in lopsided win
Petry contributed an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida.
Petry picked up a secondary assist on Tomas Tatar's first of two goals and also led all Canadiens skaters with 23:10 of ice time in the win. Since Feb. 23, he's found the scoresheet just three times, so Montreal certainly needs Petry to ramp up his offensive game from here on out. The assist Tuesday gives him 43 points in 77 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...