Petry contributed an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida.

Petry picked up a secondary assist on Tomas Tatar's first of two goals and also led all Canadiens skaters with 23:10 of ice time in the win. Since Feb. 23, he's found the scoresheet just three times, so Montreal certainly needs Petry to ramp up his offensive game from here on out. The assist Tuesday gives him 43 points in 77 appearances.