Petry scored a goal on two shots and had two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over Winnipeg.
Petry slid down the blueline to get a better line and fired a wrister through traffic that Laurent Brossoit never saw to give Montreal its seventh goal of the game. It was the third consecutive game with a point for Petry, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) over the last nine games. He leads the Canadiens with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) over 23 games.
