Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Finishes with new career high in goals and points
Petry scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Toronto.
Petry has been a bright light in a dark season in Montreal. He delivered a career-best 42 points, including 12 goals. Petry's previous best mark (eight goals, 28 points) came last year.
