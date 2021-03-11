Petry scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Petry extended his point streak to five games, during which he has four goals and an assist. He's the first defenseman in the NHL to reach 10 goals this year, doing so in only 25 games. The 33-year-old has stood out with 24 points, 68 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-16 rating in 2020-21. Should Ben Chiarot (hand) miss any extra time, the Canadiens will need Petry to help fill the void defensively.