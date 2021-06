Petry (hand) is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Vegas, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Petry has yet to be cleared for contact, but if he's able to fully participate in Wednesday's morning skate, he could be an option for Game 2 against the Golden Knights. The 33-year-old blueliner has missed two contests since suffering a hand injury in Game 3 against Winnipeg on June 6.