Petry notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins in Game 2.

Petry picked up his second point in as many games with a helper on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's third-period tally. The 32-year-old Petry has added 10 hits and three blocks through two games in the series. With his third consecutive 40-point campaign under his belt, the blueliner produces a strong mix of offense and physical play.