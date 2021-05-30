Petry recorded a power-play assist, five hits, two blocked shots and two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Petry recorded the first point by a Canadiens defenseman in the first-round series when he helped out on Tyler Toffoli's goal. It was still a net-negative performance from the 33-year-old Petry, as both of the Maple Leafs' goals deflected off of him before going in the net. The Michigan native has racked up a minus-3 rating, 22 hits, 12 blocked shots and 16 shots on goal through six contests, but his lack of offense is troubling after he posted 42 points in 55 regular-season outings.