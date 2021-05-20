Petry (undisclosed) will play Thursday's Game 1 against Toronto, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Petry sat out the last game of the regular season, likely for rest, and is good to go for the Canadiens' postseason opener. The 33-year-old had the best season of his career in 2020-21, putting up an impressive 42 points in 55 games while recording 22:44 of ice time. He'll assume his usual top-pairing and No. 1 power play duties.