Petry had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck prepared to play Petry's dump-in behind the net, but it took a crazy bounce. Paul Byron was the beneficiary of the puck luck and slid the rubber past a diving goalie, giving Petry his second assist in the last three games. If honorable mentions were awarded on goals, Petry would have received one on the Canadiens' other goal; he triggered the entry from the neutral zone that eventually set up Phillip Danault's first-period marker. Petry's scoring pace has slowed of late -- four assists over the last 10 games -- but his 29 points in 37 games is the best point-per-game production of his career.