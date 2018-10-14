Petry logged two assists, one on the power play, along with one shot and two hits over 25:33 of ice time in Saturday's shootout win over the Penguins.

Petry has four points this season, all assists, coming in the two games in which Montreal has triumphed over Pittsburgh. Through four games, Petry is averaging a point per game, 23:01 of ice time and a career-high 4:45 on the power play while remaining on the positive side of plus/minus (plus-1). He did a credible job of replacing Shea Weber's production last season and has continued in that same vein to open the 2018-19 season.