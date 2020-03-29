Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Hits 40-point mark again
Petry has 11 goals, 29 assists and 12 power-play points over 71 games in 2019-20.
Petry increased his offensive production over the last three seasons, hitting the 40-point mark in each one. His contributions have been useful, particularly as injuries hit No. 1 defenseman Shea Weber over the previous two seasons and the team struggled to score goals. Petry has done this while maintaining defensive responsibility, leading Montreal with 177 hits this season. Including the partial season stats from 2019-20, Petry's averaged 178 hits and 113 blocked shots over the last three seasons. He has one year remaining on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 season.
