Petry had two shots, four hits and a minor penalty while finishing plus-1 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Petry was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight game -- his longest such stretch -- but he notched a third straight plus-1. He entered 2019-20 at minus-41 since joining Montreal at the trade deadline in 2014-15, but Petry's at plus-8 over the first 19 games.