Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Improving plus-minus
Petry had two shots, four hits and a minor penalty while finishing plus-1 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Petry was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight game -- his longest such stretch -- but he notched a third straight plus-1. He entered 2019-20 at minus-41 since joining Montreal at the trade deadline in 2014-15, but Petry's at plus-8 over the first 19 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.