Petry agreed to terms on a four-year, $25 million contract extension with Montreal on Friday.

Petry ended the season bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak as the Habs were bounced from the playoffs. The 31-year-old blueliner is coming off his third straight 40-point campaign while also reaching the 10-goal mark and logging over 23 minutes of ice time per night. The deal will keep Petry under contract through the 2024-25 season.