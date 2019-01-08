Petry had six shots and four hits over a team-high 27:08 of ice time in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Wild.

Petry moved up the blue-line pecking order during the first period when Shea Weber left the game after getting hit in the face by a puck. He hadn't seen this level of TOI since Nov. 24, a time when Weber was still rehabbing from knee surgery. Weber was on the team's charter to Detroit, so he could suit up for Tuesday's meeting with the Red Wings. If he's not ready to go, Petry will once again move up to the top pair while Karl Alzner replaces Weber in the lineup.