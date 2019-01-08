Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Leads team in TOI
Petry had six shots and four hits over a team-high 27:08 of ice time in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Wild.
Petry moved up the blue-line pecking order during the first period when Shea Weber left the game after getting hit in the face by a puck. He hadn't seen this level of TOI since Nov. 24, a time when Weber was still rehabbing from knee surgery. Weber was on the team's charter to Detroit, so he could suit up for Tuesday's meeting with the Red Wings. If he's not ready to go, Petry will once again move up to the top pair while Karl Alzner replaces Weber in the lineup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Dream season continues•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Picks up pair of goals in win•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in blowout loss•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Doubles up in win•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...