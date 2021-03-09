Petry scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked a pair of shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Petry's first-period marker looked to be all the scoring in the game until Adam Gaudette equalized for the Canucks late in the third. The 33-year-old Petry is up to nine goals, 23 points, 63 shots on net, 38 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 24 appearances. He's tied with the Canucks' Quinn Hughes for second in scoring among defensemen -- one point behind the Lightning's Victor Hedman. Petry hasn't gone more than two games without a point in 2020-21. It may be a long shot, but Petry could earn some Norris Trophy buzz if he can keep this level of play up for another two months. His solid surface numbers are backed up by strong advanced starts. The Canadiens have a 57.5 percent share of the shot attempts when Petry is on the ice at five-on-five, and he's helped them to a combined shooting and save percentage of 102.8 in those situations.