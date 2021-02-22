Petry had an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Petry assisted on Corey Perry's game-tying goal in the third period, the defenseman's 10th assist of the season. His offense has fallen off of late, aligning with the team's overall scoring slumber. After starting with 13 points over the first 10 games, Petry has one goal and two assists over the last seven contests, in which the Canadiens have just 13 goals.