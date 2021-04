Petry had an assist, three shots on net and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Petry slid the primary apple to Nick Suzuki for Montreal's lone goal. This was the 11th time in 13 contests that the Canadiens scored two goals or fewer. Petry has held up during that slumber, posting six assists, and he has four helpers over the last five games. He needs six points in the final eight games to record a fourth straight 40-point season.