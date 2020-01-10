Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Logs assist in loss
Petry had one assist, three shots, two hits, one blocked shot and a minor penalty in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.
Petry logged his 20th assist and 26th point in the loss. He brings up the rear among Montreal's defenseman at minus-9 over 45 games, but his offensive potential is too valuable for him to experience any drop in ice time. Petry's averaging 23:25 of playing time, the second-highest in his career.
