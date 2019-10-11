Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Logs second power-play point
Petry had a power-play assist along with one shot and three blocked shots over a team-high 23:47 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.
Petry's blast from the point sailed over the net and bounced back to the stick of Domi, who buried the rebound. Both of Petry's points have come with Montreal on the power play, a unit that has showed some life early this season, going 4-for-12.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores on penalty shot•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Logs team-high ice time•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Finds scoresheet in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Breaks scoring drought•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sets up game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Shows off hand-eye coordination•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.