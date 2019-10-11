Petry had a power-play assist along with one shot and three blocked shots over a team-high 23:47 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Petry's blast from the point sailed over the net and bounced back to the stick of Domi, who buried the rebound. Both of Petry's points have come with Montreal on the power play, a unit that has showed some life early this season, going 4-for-12.