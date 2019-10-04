Petry had five shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots over a team-high 25:46 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Typically it's Shea Weber leading the Habs in ice time from the top defensive pairing, but it was Petry on Opening Night from the second pair. He's established himself as source of scoring from the blue line, recording 40-plus points in two straight seasons. As a member of Montreal's power play -- he's scored 34 of his 88 points the last two seasons on that unit -- Petry is will look to extend that 40-point streak in 2019-20.