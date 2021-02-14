Petry had an assist, one shot and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto.

Petry's wrist shot turned into Brendan Gallagher's game-winning goal late in the third period, giving Montreal its second win in the last five games. It's a stretch of games during which the Canadiens' offense has slumped -- they have just eight goals over that stretch -- which has slowed Petry's hot start. The assist was just his second point during the team's slump, but the defenseman continues to maintain a point-per-game pace with 15 points in 15 games.