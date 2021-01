Petry scored twice in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The first came on the power play; the second came on a long shot from the blue line that hit an Oilers defender and bounced into the net. Petry has a remarkable four points (two goals, two assists) in his first two games. If he does this for a couple more games, you should find a way to trade him to another manager -- Petry has had three straight seasons of at least 40 points, but this is unsustainable.