Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Nabs assist in loss
Petry had an assist, one shot, two hits, one blocked shot and a minor penalty in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Petry's had a rough go of it during Montreal's six-game losing streak. The 31-year-old defenseman has three assists during the slump, but his minus-8 hints at the defensive breakdowns that have been the root cause of the slump. Goalie Carey Price has been able to bail out his defensemen in previous years, but that is not happening in 2019-20.
