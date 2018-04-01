Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Nabs point in third straight
Petry scored a goal, had two shots on net, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He has points (one goal, three assists) in three straight contests.
This was a night when Petry was a reasonable facsimile of Shea Weber, Montreal's top blueliner who has been limited to 26 games due to a foot injury. While Petry's minus-29 is ugly to look at, he's been a much better presence over the second half of the season. If anything can come from this season, the Canadiens learned they have another defenseman who can quarterback the power play (21 points), join the rush, and initiate offense.
