Petry scored the game-winning goal along with three shots, five hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Petry showed off his offense when he pinched in from the right wing and joined an odd-man break to finish a perfect pass from Charles Hudon. He now has points in three straight games, including goals in the last two. The surge has lifted him to a career-high 29 points, and he'll get an opportunity increase that career mark after the Canadiens announced No. 1 defenseman Shea Weber (foot) will undergo surgery and miss the balance of the season.