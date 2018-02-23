Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Nets game winner
Petry scored the game-winning goal along with three shots, five hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Petry showed off his offense when he pinched in from the right wing and joined an odd-man break to finish a perfect pass from Charles Hudon. He now has points in three straight games, including goals in the last two. The surge has lifted him to a career-high 29 points, and he'll get an opportunity increase that career mark after the Canadiens announced No. 1 defenseman Shea Weber (foot) will undergo surgery and miss the balance of the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...