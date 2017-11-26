Petry scored a power-play goal on his lone shot, adding two hits and four blocked shots over a team-high 24:16 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Petry continues to fill in for the injured Shea Weber (lower body), giving him ample opportunities on the power play. The goal was Montreal's second PPG in 17 attempts. It was also the fifth goal in the last six scored by a defenseman, highlighting the team's desperate need for offense no matter its source. There have been some shaky moments for Petry -- his minus-11 for the season is a reminder of his days with those bad Edmonton teams a few years back -- but having Carey Price return to "All-World" status will help hide Petry's foibles.