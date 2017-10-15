Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Notches first goal
Petry had two shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots and scored a goal in Montreal's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Petry finished off a nice pass from Jonathan Drouin to give the Canadiens an early 1-0 lead. The goal could take some of the pressure of him after a rough start that has him leading Montreal at minus-4 over five games.
