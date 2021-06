Petry provided an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Petry had the secondary helper on Cole Caufield's second-period tally. The 33-year-old Petry finished the Stanley Cup Semifinals with two helpers in five games after returning to the lineup in Game 2. He should be fine for a top-four role with power-play duties heading into the Cup Finals. He has five helpers, 24 shots on net, 37 hits and 31 blocked shots through 15 playoff outings overall.