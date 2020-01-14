Petry registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Petry found Jordan Weal for the opening tally in the first period. The 32-year-old blueliner has assists in three straight outings. Petry is up to 28 points, 112 shots, 120 hits and 54 blocked shots in 47 games this season. He's topped 40 points in each of the last two campaigns and remains on track to make in three in a row in 2019-20.