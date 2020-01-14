Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Notches helper
Petry registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Petry found Jordan Weal for the opening tally in the first period. The 32-year-old blueliner has assists in three straight outings. Petry is up to 28 points, 112 shots, 120 hits and 54 blocked shots in 47 games this season. He's topped 40 points in each of the last two campaigns and remains on track to make in three in a row in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.