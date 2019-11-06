Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Notches two helpers
Petry had two assists, one shot, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.
Petry had a couple of secondary helpers to register his first multi-point effort of the season. He has become a steady offensive contributor from the blue line for Montreal, recording 88 points over the last two seasons, and he's off to flying start this year with 10 points over 15 games.
