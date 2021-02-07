Petry scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators. He added four shots on net, four hits and two blocked shots over 20:04 of ice time.

Petry opened the scoring with his second man-advantage goal and sixth overall. It went into the books as an unassisted marker, but Ottawa's Matt Murray was impacted by Corey Perry's screen. Even in this shortened 56-game season, Petry is well on his way to shatter career scoring marks. He currently ranks second among defenseman in scoring, behind Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (16 points).