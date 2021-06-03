Petry added two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets in Game 1.
The 33-year-old was active Wednesday night, assisting on the opening goal and game-winning goal for the Habs to secure the Game 1 victory. Petry was also a plus-2 in the contest and had two hits and two blocks. The Michigan native has just three points in these playoffs after posting 42 points in 55 games this regular season.
