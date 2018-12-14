Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Picks up pair of goals in win
Petry scored two goals in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Petry's second goal came with Carolina's net empty and clinched the victory for the Canadiens who have won four of their last five games. The veteran blueliner has been able to produce consistent offense even with the return of the team's captain and defensive workhorse, Shea Weber. In addition his two markers, the 31-year-old Petry also led Montreal with seven shots on goal.
