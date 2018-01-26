Petry scored a goal and dished out two assists in Thursday's 6-3 loss to visiting Carolina.

The 30-year-old blueliner also fired four shots on goal, bringing him to triple digits (101) for the year. Petry's 22 points in 49 games are a respectable but of production for a defenseman, as well, but his value takes a nosedive in leagues that count plus/minus given his horrendous minus-22 rating.