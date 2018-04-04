Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Picks up two assists in Tuesday's loss
Petry notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.
He also added four shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Petry is finishing up the season in style, scoring a goal and six points in his last five games, and his 11 goals and 41 points on the year are both easily career highs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...