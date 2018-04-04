Petry notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

He also added four shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Petry is finishing up the season in style, scoring a goal and six points in his last five games, and his 11 goals and 41 points on the year are both easily career highs.

