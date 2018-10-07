Canadiens' Jeff Petry: picks up two helpers
Petry notched two assists in Saturday's 5-1 triumph over the Penguins.
Petry resumed his role as the team's top defenseman with Shea Weber (knee) still sidelined. Fresh off a breakout 2017-18 campaign in which he recorded 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games, the 30-year-old Michigan native appears well on his way to providing the Canadians' blueline with much needed offensive production again this season.
