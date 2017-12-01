Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Picks up two helpers
Petry collected a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
With Shea Weber (lower body) sidelined, Petry logged a whopping 25:1 of ice time in the victory and has now racked up four points in his last four games. The 29-year-old has nine points (three goals) in 27 contests, with the majority of those coming with the man advantage. Given his heavy workload and the return of Carey Price, Petry could be worth looking at on a Montreal team heading in the right direction.
