Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Points in four straight
Petry had a goal and two assists with four shots in Sunday's 6-5 defeat to the Panthers.
Petry extended his point streak to four games (two goals, six assists) and has a pair of three-point performances in that time. He has also racked up 18 shots on goal during his current streak. For the season, Petry has five goals and 24 points in 39 games. He's got a shot to surpass the career-high 46 points he put up a year ago.
