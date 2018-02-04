Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Posts pair of goals
Petry scored two goals, one of which came on the power play, on five shots and recorded a plus-1 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday.
The 30-year-old is killing owners with his minus-24 rating, but Petry is experiencing a nice offensive season with seven goals and 24 points in 52 games. If he stays healthy, Petry should record new career-highs in goals and points, but again, he could also post a career-worst in plus/minus. Over the past two months, Petry has been particularly bad in that category with a minus-14 rating.
