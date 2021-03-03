Petry scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.
Both points came in the second period as Montreal broke open a scoreless tie. Petry continues to produce at a career-best pace, and on the season the veteran blueliner has a stunning seven goals and 20 points through 21 contests.
