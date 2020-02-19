Petry posted a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Petry is on track for a career year at 32 years old, as he's stacked up nine goals and 36 points -- 10 shy of a personal best -- through 62 games. A large part of his success is how well he's performed on the power play with 12 points, but he hasn't lost his physicality, as he leads the team with 153 hits.